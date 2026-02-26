Possible ICE surge threatens neighbors

Thousands of neighbors to Yellow Springs’ north may be the targets of a possible large-scale federal immigration enforcement operation to take place in the coming weeks.

According to reporting earlier this week by the Springfield News-Sun, Springfield officials are bracing for a heightened presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, agents in the city beginning Wednesday, Feb. 4 — the day after Springfield’s estimated 15,000 Haitian residents will lose their Temporary Protected Status.

The supposed operation will last at least 30 days, according to the report.

TPS is an immigration designation that allows people from countries experiencing political unrest — such as Haiti — to emigrate to the U.S.; it’s what brought Haitian asylum-seekers to Springfield in greater numbers beginning in 2020, eventually becoming approximately 25% of the city’s entire population. But next week’s expiration of TPS could shift those demographics.

This anticipated ICE operation in Springfield comes on the heels considerable upheaval and mass political demonstrations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after Border Patrol agents shot and killed two city residents over the course of January.

Whether ICE operations extend 10 miles south to Yellow Springs remains to be seen.

At the Tuesday, Jan. 20, Village Council meeting, Council member Carmen Brown reminded the village of a few indelible truths — namely Resolution 2018-42, which states that “no Village department may use Village funds, equipment or personnel for the sole purpose of detecting or apprehending a person’s suspected immigration status, unless in response to a court order.”

“Basically,” Brown said, “Yellow Springs Police cannot help or hinder [Border Patrol].”

Learn more about the past, present and future of Springfield’s Haitian residents this Sunday, when the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will host guest speaker, Viles Dorsainvil, co-founder and director of the Springfield Haitian Help and Support Center.

The News will provide future updates to any local ICE operations as they occur.