Strong voices on Short Street

Around 100 villagers crowded the John Bryan Community Center’s gymnasium on Wednesday, Jan. 21, to sound off at a public forum hosted by the James A. McKee Association. The topic was Short Street — whether to re-open the downtown road to vehicular traffic, keep it closed in perpetuity as a community gathering space, or come up with some kind of middle ground.

A handful of folks went to the mic to weigh in — from advocates of needed accessibility and more downtown parking to hacky sack enthusiasts who found a home on Short Street. No consensus was reached nor were any decisions made — but that may come on Monday, Feb. 2, at the next Village Council meeting.

According to the meeting agenda, which can be read on page 10 of this week’s issue of the News, Village Manager Johnnie Burns, Assistant Manager Elyse Giardullo and Police Chief Paige Burge will lead a one-hour discussion and presentation on the future of Short Street.

The ostensible goal of the presentation will be to fill the Council and public on a greater breadth of pilot project details: costs, visions, mock ups, renderings, traffic studies — “Anything you need to make the best decision,” Burns said, alluding to a potential vote on whether or not to reopen Short Street.