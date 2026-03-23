Boilerplates

On St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, dozens of villagers and area residents got their hands dirty in scrumptious low-country spices and broken claws at a crab boil fundraiser for the Yellow Springs-based soup kitchen, “Who’s Hungry?”

Plates brimmed with crustacean goodness, corn cobs, veggies, boiled eggs and more buttery delectables. Good tunes courtesy of DJ Ace Boogie and warm spirits filled the solarium at Trail Town Brewing for most of the evening.

According to “Who’s Hungry?” Carl Moore, his crew cooked up 20 pounds of crawfish, 30 pounds of shrimp and 45 pounds of crab. While the fundraiser netted $1,081 for the soup kitchen, Moore said it didn’t quite cover all his costs — but still said he considered the event a rousing success.

“Who’s Hungry?” offers free community meals every Monday and Wednesday at 3 p.m. at MAZU, 229 Xenia Ave., until food runs out. All are welcome; donations are appreciated but not required.