Community dance conference set

The annual Valerie Ann Blackwell-Truitt Community Dance and Performance Arts Concert is set for Friday and Saturday, March 27 and 28, in the gymnasium of John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St. The program starts at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

Some of this year’s performance artists and visual artists have been dancing, performing and creating art in this concert for years, some since high school, according to Blackwell-Truitt. Participants have come from Yellow Springs, Springfield, Beavercreek, London, Dayton, Columbus and Cincinnati. At various times, friends, siblings, husbands, wives, sons, daughters, parents, and even grandparents have graced the concert’s performance spaces.

Admission is $10, or a food pantry donation; children 8 and younger will be admitted free of charge.