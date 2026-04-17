April 17-23, 2026 Classifieds

2004 VESPA SCOOTER 150: Good condition, new tires, 2,219 miles, $800. 937-308-4653.

FOR SALE: GIANT-brand Hybrid/Easy Trail bike. 14-inch frame; two on/off rear-mounted baskets; excellent condition, $125. 510-593-4251.

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

FRESHEN UP FOR SPRING! Get a garage or yard sale going and announce it here!

GOT A NANA IN NEBRASKA? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to https://ysnews.com./subscribe.

SUPPORT DARK STAR when you buy books online! Shop Bookshop.org and pick us as your local shop. Easy online shopping for you, money for us! Win win!

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

LOOKING FOR SHOP SPACE. Looking to rent a small commercial space for a woodshop, 500-1,000 sq. ft. within 15 miles of YS preferred. Call or text 978-227-6713.

GREETINGS! I’m a 30’s male who lives in Columbus, but works in Yellow Springs as an engineer for a local company. I have a new schedule that requires me to come to the office Monday–Thursday. Unfortunately, the one-way hour commute is fairly taxing, and staying in the Springs Motel three nights a week is well beyond my budget. Would there be any housing opportunities or hosting availabilities on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights for the next few months? I’ve really enjoyed my time in Yellow Springs and am hoping that temporary housing will also open up opportunities to volunteer during the week with the local community. Thank you for reading and for your time and consideration. Please contact DJ at 216-280-9876.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

RENT BY THE WEEK OR DAY? Someone’s looking for a temporary stay; let them know about your facilities here.

OFFICE SPACE AVAILABLE at 213 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs. Unit #1 A (14 feet long x 19 feet wide) for $600/month and Unit #1 B (16L X 9W) for $350/month. Both offices are ready to personalize for your needs, access to a shared lobby area, restrooms, and utilities paid by the building owner. Contact Craig Mesure of BHHS Professional Realty, 937-708-0559, for details.

PAD BY THE POND, furnished wellness, luxy, studio apartment in home with own entrance, full kitchen, patio, organic cotton mattress on adjustable base, withc adjustable lighting; on bike path, opens onto pond on beautiful wildlife property, 550 sq. ft., available now for quiet, responsible, friendly tenant. Good for single person, smoke- and pet-free. Utilities included. $1,200, slightly negotiable. Pics on Airbnb. Email your background, income sources & social activities: Valeriekosheleff@gmail.com.

UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, in the classifieds, with a photo!

FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.

THE YELLOW SPRINGS COMMUNITY CHILDREN’S CENTER is seeking a reliable and flexible Floater to support our classrooms serving children from infants through school age. This role is ideal for someone who enjoys working with children of varying ages and can adapt quickly to different classroom environments and needs. Experience working with children preferred but not required. Ability to be flexible and dependable within an 8 a.m.–6 p.m. schedule is highly desirable. To apply, please call (937) 767-7236 or stop by the Center at 320 Corry St. to pick up an application.

THE YELLOW SPRINGS Community Market (YSCM) is currently seeking applicants for the General Manager position. YSCM is in the process of purchasing Tom’s Market. YSCM is overseen by a task force of the Yellow Springs Community Foundation (YSCF), which will own the market in the interim. Within two years of securing ownership, YSCF aims to transition the business to a community ownership model, such as a co-op, a process that is under active development in the community.The General Manager position is a unique opportunity to lead a historic grocery store into its next phase as a community-owned anchor in our vibrant village. The ideal candidate will bring creative energy and ambition to meet the excitement of this transition. The General Manager will step into a well established store with dedicated customers, a close knit staff, and significant opportunities to invest in leading the store to its full potential as a business and community asset. We are conducting a national search to find the candidate that is the best fit for this unique opportunity.Interview and Hiring Process Application & Screening – Complete and submit the application, includingresume; the Search Committee reviews all submissions, conducts screening calls with semifinalists, and notifies unselected candidates. The application closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 26, 2026. Interviews & Hiring. Semifinalists will interview virtually with the SearchCommittee; up to three finalists will be invited to Yellow Springs for an in-person site visit (store/village tour, panel interview, Task Force activity, staff/community engagement); followed by reference and full background check.Compensation and Benefits: $70,000–$100,000 annual salary commensurate with experience, competitive retirement, health benefits, paid time off, and professional development opportunities.Scan the QR code or visit yscommunitymarket.com for the full position description and application.

LOOKING FOR HELP? Let us help! Find the perfect fit for your needs via the classifieds.

THE GLEN NEEDS YOU! Seeking volunteers — Trailside Museum host, Nature Shop clerk, Vernet Center welcome desk, and general office support and data entry; 3–12 hours per week. Please email Sarah at sstrong@glenhelen.org.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 (land line, no texts), or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE: mowing, edging, trimming. Local, reliable, affordable. Call or text Ryan, 937-470-9005.

RUBIN BATTINO, LPCC, specializing in single-session therapy using hypnosis. 937-767-1854. http://www.rubinbattino.com.

KNOW TAXES & FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

HIGH SCHOOL & middle school math and physics tutoring. $50/hr. Half-hour time slots available. Call or text (937) 708-6103.

WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!

SEEKING ROBERT WHITMORE ART: I’m Brook Whitmore, grandson of the late Yellow Springs artist, and am working to compile, preserve, and catalog his artwork — prints, paintings, sketches and local commissions. If you or someone you know owns a work of Robert Whitmore’s, please reach out to me at: rhwhitmoreart@gmail.com.

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews.com, submit online, or stop by the office, 253½ Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: any yard sales or garage sales need to be prepaid.

GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.