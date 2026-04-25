School board broaches new AI policy

During its April 8 regular meeting, the school board approved a second reading of a slate of updated district policies, including a new artificial intelligence policy.

The policy frames AI as a tool to “enhance human interaction and instruction, not replace it,” while requiring human oversight of any AI-driven decisions. It also outlines expectations for student and staff use, including protections around data privacy, limits on unapproved tools and requirements that AI not be used as a substitute for student learning.

The policy also requires that student use of AI be clearly disclosed and not replace original work, and states that unauthorized use may be treated as a form of plagiarism. It prohibits entering student or staff data into unapproved AI tools and calls for the creation of an AI workgroup — including educators, students and community members — to guide implementation.

“The Board directs the administration to responsibly integrate AI by building AI literacy for all students and educators, including integration of AI into relevant curriculum, professional learning opportunities and safe and responsible usage,” the policy reads.

Superintendent Terri Holden called the policy “step zero” in the district’s goal of deciding how to incorporate the technology into local classrooms.

“We have to figure out how we are going to use AI,” she said.

Prior to the policy’s second reading, Holden reported on a recent trip she, Principal Jack Hatert and Mills Lawn Principal Becca Huber took to Seattle for the League of Innovative Schools spring convening, where district leaders joined peers from across the country for professional development.

Holden said artificial intelligence was a central topic at the convening, as districts nationwide discuss balancing using new tools with concerns about privacy and overreliance on technology.

“As educators, it is our responsibility to provide students with the tools that they need,” Holden said. “And we all know how embedded AI is in our lives — whether it’s right or wrong, it is the current condition.”

To read the policy draft in full, go to http://www.bit.ly/AIPolicyYSSchools

Facilities update

In her monthly report, Holden said construction continues across district buildings as part of the ongoing facilities upgrade project.

At Mills Lawn, recent updates include installation of call buttons in classrooms, exterior lighting at the Walnut Street entrance and grading work near the main entrance. The school’s mosaic sign has been removed for refurbishment, with the district seeking community artists to assist in its restoration.

Holden noted ongoing investigation into stormwater and plumbing systems across campus, following a recent issue with sink piping and concerns about drainage capacity.

“We’re fixing issues,” she said, adding that the district is working to determine whether additional underlying problems exist.

Holden also addressed community concerns about new exterior lighting at Mills Lawn, stating the district plans to prioritize safety while continuing discussions with Village officials about brightness levels.

The district expects full occupancy of Mills Lawn no later than Oct. 15.

At YS Middle and High School, the new gym floor sealing process has begun, with bleachers and video scoreboards expected later this month. Holden reported that the construction team is aiming for gym occupancy by May 19 — in time for graduation — and full-building completion by Aug. 14.

No school Friday, April 17

There will be no school for YS Schools students Friday, April 17, as staff undertake a professional development day.

Kindergarten registration open

Kindergarten registration for the 2026–27 school year is now open for YS Schools.

Children who will be 5 years old by Aug. 20, 2026, are eligible to enroll. Families can begin the registration process by creating an account through FinalForms at http://www.yellowsprings-oh.finalforms.com

Additional information is available at ysschools.org/enroll or by contacting the district at 937-767-7381.

Apply for open enrollment

Yellow Springs Schools has opened its open enrollment application process for the 2027–28 school year for students in grades K–12. More information is available at http://www.ysschools.org/enroll or by calling 937-767-7381.