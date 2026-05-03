Primary election Tuesday, May 5

Ohio voters head to the polls next week on Tuesday, May 5, for the state’s primary election.

All Yellow Springs residents — those who live in precincts 440, 441, 442 and 443, as well as those who live in precinct 456 in Miami Township — can vote at Antioch University Midwest at 900 Dayton St. Miami Township residents a part of precinct 455 will vote at the Cedar Land Event Center at 200 Parkview Lane in Cedarville.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Early voting has begun and can be done at the Greene County Board of Elections. Tuesday, April 28, was the last day to submit an application for a vote-by-mail ballot, and, as Ohio has eliminated the grace period for mail-in ballots, mailed ballots are due at 7:30 p.m. on the day of the election.

Today — Sunday, May 2 — is the last day for early voting. Greene County voters can cast their ballots from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Greene County Board of Elections at 551 Ledbetter Road in Xenia.

Given Ohio is a “partially open” primary state, voters will be asked which political party’s ballot they wish to fill out upon arriving at their polling location.

Yellow Springs voters will cast their votes for two federal seats — U.S. Senator and Representative to Congress, 10th District — and a bevy of state offices, including Ohio governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state auditor, secretary of state, justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, state representative and a man and a woman for two State Central Committee seats for the 10th District.

A number of villagers are on the ballot this primary.

Four Yellow Springs Democrats are running for the position of member of the Greene County Central Committee: Lindie Keaton in Precinct 440, Elaina Vimmerstedt in Precinct 441, Moira Laughlin in Precinct 442 and Miami Township Trustee Lori Askeland in Precinct 443.

Another local name on the ballot: Yellow Springs resident Kristina Knickerbocker is up against five other Democrats vying for the 10th District Representative seat in U.S. Congress. The winner of the primary will face incumbent Rep. Mike Turner in November.

Villager Krista Magaw is the sole Democratic candidate seeking the 71st District representative seat in the Ohio House. She will face Republican Levi Dean in November’s general election.

Local resident Sharen Neuhardt aims to clinch the woman-held seat on the State Central Committee, representing the 10th District. Todd M. Leventhal is running for the same position, but for the man-held seat. Neuhardt has one opponent, Leventhal has three.

Go to the Greene County Board of Elections website at http://www.boe.ohio.gov/greene to view sample ballots and for additional details on voting information such as early voting times.

ED. NOTE: This story has been updated to include all four Yellow Springs candidates running for membership of the County Central Committee.