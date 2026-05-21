Grand band
- Published: May 21, 2026
On Saturday, March 14, the Yellow Springs Community Band performed its program “American Originals,” a collection of pieces for symphonic band that are rarely played, yet push the boundaries of the canon.
The weather was clement, between storms, which brought a good crowd to First Presbyterian Church. The closer was the crowd-pleasing “Olympic Fanfare” by John Williams.
A livesstream of the concert can be heard on Yellow Springs Community Music’s Facebook page.
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