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May
22
2026
Feature Photos

Photo by Matt Minde

Grand band

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On Saturday, March 14, the Yellow Springs Community Band performed its program “American Originals,” a collection of pieces for symphonic band that are rarely played, yet push the boundaries of the canon.

The weather was clement, between storms, which brought a good crowd to First Presbyterian Church. The closer was the crowd-pleasing “Olympic Fanfare” by John Williams.

A livesstream of the concert can be heard on Yellow Springs Community Music’s Facebook page.

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