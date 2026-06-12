Dennis Lee Nipper Sr., 75, of Yellow Springs, Ohio passed away on June 5, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on September 3, 1950, in Yellow Springs, Dennis dedicated his life to serving others. He proudly served as a police officer with the Yellow Springs Police Department for more than 45 years, devoting himself to protecting and supporting his community with compassion, integrity, and unwavering commitment.

Dennis was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He dedicated his life not only to serving his community, but also to loving and supporting his wife and family. He could almost always be found cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events, a role he treasured deeply. Dennis inspired many through his kindness, patience, and genuine love for people. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and touched the lives of countless individuals through his generosity and caring spirit.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Jane Nipper; his children, Lori (Ben) Vanausdal and Dennis (Sheena) Nipper Jr.; his cherished grandchildren, Aryn and Alex Vanausdal, and Landon and Lauren (Matthew) Nipper; and his sister, Kathy (Morris) Williams.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ova and Mazzie Nipper; his sister, Phyllis; and his brother, Danny.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Visitation will be from 11:00AM until 1:00PM with the memorial service to follow at 1:00PM at First Presbyterian Church of Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Dennis will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.