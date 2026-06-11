Gerald Pitts

Gerald Edward Pitts was born on Nov. 9, 1954, in Xenia, Ohio, to his beloved parents, the late Albert Davis Pitts Sr. and Josephine Anita Mason Pitts. The youngest of five children, he was preceded in death by his siblings Anthony Garfield Pitts (Lucy), Barbara Coffey (Robert) and Jane Pitts, and survived by brother Albert Davis Pitts Jr.

A man of great intellect and purpose, Gerald earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio, and a Master’s Degree in Environmental Management from Antioch University in Yellow Springs, Ohio. He dedicated 23 distinguished years to Yellow Springs Instruments (YSI), now Xylem, Inc., retiring in 2019. Gerald is included in the mural on the Xylem building in town, painted in 2007.

Faith and community were at the heart of who Gerald was. He was a devoted member, usher and vice president of the Usher Board at East Second Street First Church of God in Xenia, Ohio. He also served with pride as a former president of the Wilberforce Community Property Owners and Voters Association in Wilberforce, Ohio.

Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Dezna (Hurst) Pitts; his daughter, Britney Pitts (Terrance) of Chicago, Illinois; and his son, Geoffrey Pitts of Fairborn, Ohio. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Debora Hurst, of Xenia, Ohio; and his brother-in-law Paris Hurst (Vivian] of Columbus, Ohio; and numerous relatives and friends.

The family requests they be contacted for details about a memorial service.