It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Cori Christiansen. Cori spent her high school years in Yellow Springs before moving to the Pacific Northwest to attend The Evergreen State College.

After college, she built a life full of creativity and passion as an artist, entrepreneur and small business owner — but her most cherished role was always as a mother.

Cori passed away peacefully on June 7, 2026, at Olympia Garden Court Memory Care Unit. Her legacy lives on through her family. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Tom Laurie; her son Evan and grandson, Owen; and her son Matt, daughter-in-law, Inne, and granddaughters, Mina and Ara.

In lieu of flowers, the family beautifully asks that you honor Cori’s memory by supporting the things she loved: browse your local independent bookstore for something inspiring, or step out to enjoy some live, local music.