Miami Township Fire-Rescue levy to appear on November ballot

At its June 15 regular meeting, the Miami Township Board of Trustees approved a resolution of necessity to place a permanent 0.8-mill levy before voters in November.

The Trustees first discussed the levy publicly at their June 1 regular meeting, during which Chair Marilan Moir said the levy would generate revenue intended to establish a plan for replacing Miami Township Fire-Rescue equipment, including a new fire truck, rather than relying on the department’s current “break-fix” model.

In a press release submitted to the News last week, Trustees wrote that the levy is intended to “provide a stable, restricted funding source for fire and EMS equipment and vehicles.”

“This levy is intended to address long-term capital needs in a measured and disciplined way, separate from operating expenses,” the press release reads. “By Board resolution, funds will be limited to capital uses only, including apparatus, vehicles, equipment and related assets — with a maintenance plan to protect the public investment.”

The 0.8-mill property tax levy is expected to generate $204,136 annually; the annual cost of the levy for homeowners, if approved, will be $28 per $100,000 of a home’s appraised value.

Trustees report that their initial plans, if the levy is approved, will include financing a $1.35 million fire engine over 18 years, with estimated annual debt service of $114,497. Remaining funds of about $89,639 per year would be reserved for scheduled equipment replacement and capital needs over time.

“The [levy] proposal is not centered on a single purchase, but on establishing a predictable, transparent system to replace equipment on schedule and avoid larger, unplanned costs in the future,” the press release reads. “[MTFR] has historically received strong community support for its operations … [and] this request is narrowly focused, financially conservative and designed with accountability in mind, including restricted use and annual public reporting.”

The Board of Trustees will hold its next regular meeting Monday, July 6, beginning at 5 p.m. in the MTFR community meeting room.