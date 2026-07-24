Perry League— In rain, T-ballers shift gears

By Coaches Yunus Brevik, Margi Anderson and Rob Gay

While Ohio weather forecasts are known to change about a dozen times throughout the course of a single day, there was still concern leading up to Friday, June 26, that it could be our first rained-out game of the season. We’d been fortunate so far, with June’s previous three Fridays having near-perfect baseball conditions.

The coaches didn’t start the weather guessing game until a little before noon June 26. At the time, there was a drizzle. We consulted multiple radar images and wondered how much or how heavy the rain might be. We decided to wait a few hours. It was possible things would clear up. Rain got heavier midafternoon.

Coach Yunus arrived home after work to find a quarter-inch of rain in the rain gauge, and Coach Rob visited the playing field after 4, full of optimism, to inspect the rain’s impact. From a distance, it looked playable. However, upon closer inspection, followed by a few steps — or missteps — onto the field, it became obvious that it was most certainly not playable. Although we all have fond memories of the Mud Ball game from a few years ago, we are now keenly aware of the work required to return the field to a safe condition for play.

What do families do on summer Friday nights when T-ball isn’t an option? We tried to find out.

Daisy Joan, 5, and Harrison, 2, made a huge Southern supper, wrestled, colored, drew, made paper clothes for dolls and spent time together, all with their family.

Sarah, almost 9, enjoyed playing her favorite computer game, Roblox. Her mom was frantically working on a handmade birthday present for her.

Two-year-old Winnie’s BaBa and Pop were over for a spaghetti dinner. Coach Margi also enjoyed a homemade spaghetti sauce dinner. Margi stayed in, listened to some good music and the sound of raindrops. She also stayed up late and watched a movie.

Ryder, 4, was another one who stayed in to watch a movie. We’re told he likely would have stayed home regardless of the weather, as he’s nursing a summer cold. Wishing him a speedy recovery.

Not all players stayed in. Callie, 6, went for a playdate, which opened up an opportunity for her dad to go for a run while her mom enjoyed watching an international football game at Mazu.

Sebastian, 3, and Harrison, turning 5 on July 1, spent the rainy day at the Boonshoft Museum and watched a laser light and music show in the planetarium. Once home, they cozied in for dinner and bedtime.

Ender, 8, picked up his sister, Cheyenne, from Girl Scout camp, where she’s learning the necessary skills to become a camp counselor. They enjoyed Chubby’s Pizza in Morrow on the way home. They were accompanied by Grandma Agga, who enjoyed the pizza as well, though it was reported she thinks hiking in John Bryan State Park is better than pizza.

We also learned that Ender successfully got his library fines below $10 and checked out an armload of books to start reading.

Coaches Yunus and Beth decided the rainy night was just right for a family trip to the Antioch Wellness Center’s hot tub. Walking into the pool area from the locker rooms, they ran into Jimi, 5, and Rubi, almost 4, and their parents, who had to warn us that the hot tub was more like lukewarm.

After testing it, we decided it wasn’t remotely warm. It was a cold tub. The pool was warmer. River, 7, and Cassian, 3, found pool toys to throw into the pool, apparently determined to do something that resembled baseball. Jimi and Rubi were braver than all and managed to stay in the cold tub for an impressive amount of time.

Coach Rob decided to take advantage of the opportunity to do a bit of cycling. Although baseball, in its various capacities, occupies the majority of his free time during the spring and summer months, he still enjoys the peace and freedom when going for a bike ride. He rode through the neighborhoods where he spent his formative childhood years, which brought back a flood of memories from years gone by.

Next Friday, July 3, there will be no T-ball play, as the field will be closed in preparation for fireworks and holiday festivities at Gaunt Park for Independence Day. Perry Leaguers, past and present, are welcome to join us to walk in the parade on the Fourth.

Wear your vintage or latest Perry League shirt with holiday embellishments — both optional — and find us at the parade-gathering spot behind the fire station around 11 a.m. The parade begins at noon.

Games will resume July 10. That evening will also feature the return of Perry League Plus, a slightly more structured game designed to help players who are planning to transition to the Youth Baseball League next year.

You are welcome to join us for the remaining Friday evenings in July starting at 6 p.m. in Gaunt Park. Our all-volunteer program is noncompetitive, free and open to children ages 2–9, regardless of race, color, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, spiritual inclination or practice, ability or disability.