Village of Yellow Springs launches redesigned website

The Village of Yellow Springs launched a redesigned municipal website at about 2 p.m. Monday, July 27. Among other features, users of the redesigned site will encounter a new video banner highlighting scenes of village life and a centrally located search bar to aid with navigation.

While the look and feel of The website has been updated, its URL remains the same: http://www.yellowsprings.gov. Residents can use the site to pay utility bills, review meeting minutes and agendas, find contact information and view a calendar of local events.

The Village is accepting feedback through a form on the website and plans to continue making adjustments.

Read more in the upcoming July 31 issue of the Yellow Springs News.