Citizens Against Mining challenges Senate Bill 181

For nearly a decade, neighbors of a proposed limestone quarry north of Yellow Springs have raised concerns about what deeper mining could mean for their wells, nearby waterways and the places they call home.

Now, members of Citizens Against Mining, or CAM, are asking other Ohioans to take a closer look at a state bill they believe would make it harder for communities to have a say in mining proposals.

CAM formed in 2017 after Enon Sand & Gravel sought approval for deeper limestone mining on about 420 acres in Clark County’s Mad River Township. The company, a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Jurgensen Companies, proposed blasting and dewatering, or pumping groundwater out of the mining area, on property north and south of Fairfield Pike and along South Tecumseh Road in Clark County.

Neighbors organized public meetings and sought expert advice about possible effects on private wells and nearby waterways, as well as legal challenges, with local zoning approval becoming an important part of the dispute.

CAM’s experiences over the last nine years have shaped the group’s concerns about Ohio Substitute Senate Bill 181, which would establish a permitting system for underground limestone and dolomite mining and change surface mining requirements; the bill passed the Senate in May and is currently before the House Natural Resources Committee. CAM members worry that easier permit expansion, combined with existing restrictions on local zoning, would give Ohioans fewer opportunities to influence mining operations in their communities.

In a recent interview with the News, CAM members Karen Deibel, Carol Culbertson and Kathleen Mathews said the bill needs to be read alongside existing Ohio law to understand its consequences. They pointed to Ohio Revised Code, or ORC, Sections 303.02 and 519.02, which address county and township zoning with regard to mining. Those laws require certain mining activities added to existing permits to be accommodated as permitted or conditional uses, regardless of the zoning district, and restrict local zoning regulation of mining operations to public health and safety concerns.

Members argued that those restrictions, together with the bill’s proposed changes, would leave communities without much meaningful authority to reject mining expansions, despite assurances from proponents of SB 181 that local zoning authority is preserved.

The bill would allow quarry operators to apply for amendments adding land adjacent to an existing permitted area or located wholly or partly within the same township or municipality; under the latter provision, added land would not have to adjoin the existing mining property. Operators could also seek authorization for underground mining through an amendment to a surface mining permit rather than by seeking a new permit.

CAM members worry that these changes could allow substantial new activity from mining operators without the local review communities might expect, and which CAM members believe communities deserve. Deibel questioned how much authority local boards of zoning appeals will have under existing state restrictions — in her view, a board could hear neighbors’ concerns, but will have little ability to deny an expansion.

“I mean, you can still get local input, but [local boards of zoning appeals] still have to approve it, basically,” she said.

Supporters of SB 181 describe the bill as a way to update mining regulation and provide a needed framework for underground limestone and dolomite mining. Bill sponsor Sen. Shane Wilkin told the House Natural Resources Committee in a June testimony that the bill “strikes the right balance between state oversight and local control” and that “communities will continue to have the ability to adopt and enforce zoning regulations related to mining operations.”

The bill’s language, as it currently stands, preserves local zoning authority over land added to a permit, but would prohibit county and township zoning authorities from regulating underground mining on land with a state surface mining permit where surface mining is already allowed.

But CAM questions how much authority the bill’s assurances about zoning would leave communities when combined with existing law.

CAM supplied an August 2025 letter from Brian Barger, an attorney for Enon Sand & Gravel and legal counsel for the Ohio Aggregates & Industrial Minerals Association, to illustrate how restrictions on local zoning authority can apply. Writing about the company’s proposed expansion in Bethel Township, Barger cited ORC Section 303.02(A) in arguing that the county must allow the expansion as a conditional use regardless of the land’s zoning designation. CAM points to that argument as an example of how requiring local zoning approval does not necessarily give local officials the authority to reject an expansion.

In a September letter to House committee members, Deibel wrote that SB 181 “cannot be fully understood as a stand-alone bill but must be evaluated in connection to other existing mining legislation.”

The group also opposes eliminating expiration and renewal requirements for surface and in-stream mining permits. Via SB 181, those permits would instead remain in effect, with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, or ODNR, required to review operators’ activities at least once every five years. Members say requiring operators to renew their permits provides a chance to consider changes that have taken place around a mine, including new homes and demands on water resources.

“We are opposed to a mining permit that does not expire,” Kathy Estep wrote in testimony shared before the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee last year. “There should be more stringent oversight, not less.”

CAM’s current concerns are rooted in the group’s early work against quarry expansion, as the News has reported in the past. Although smaller-scale mining had taken place in Mad River Township for decades, residents saw Enon Sand & Gravel’s proposal as a substantial change in the size and depth of operations near their homes. They feared the possibility of dry or contaminated wells, damage to waterways, increased traffic and blasting and declining property values. Township officials and Tecumseh Land Trust also raised concerns.

“I mean, we didn’t know anything,” Culbertson said of the group’s early days, adding that the group learned a lot over the months and years that followed, including the nature of groundwater, following permit applications and raising money for legal support.

For its current effort, CAM is asking House lawmakers to stop SB 181 in its current form and provide another hearing with adequate advance notice for opponents. The group also hopes other residents will learn about the bill and write to Ohio House Natural Resources Committee members.

After years spent following decisions affecting their neighborhoods, they said they want neighbors across Ohio to have a chance to participate in a public process before mining plans move forward.

“It just seems wrong to me,” Culbertson said. “We should have the right … to a fair fight.”

For more information on Citizens Against Mining, go to http://www.citizensagainstmining.org