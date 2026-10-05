Interim Village manager signs on

It’s been about two weeks since Jeff Sheridan started as Yellow Springs’ interim Village manager, and he’s already settling into the position, he told the News last week from his second-floor Bryan Center office.

“Yellow Springs is a wonderfully unique community,” he said. “But you have more than a handful of challenges. Not necessarily problems, but challenges.”

A resident of West Milton, about 25 miles northwest of Yellow Springs, Sheridan was hired last month to serve as interim manager following Johnnie Burns’ resignation from the position. Council contracted with Management Advisory Group to have Sheridan at the Village’s helm for about 16 weeks, with an average of 24 hours per week at a rate of $135 per hour.

Sheridan comes to Yellow Springs with around 35 years of municipal leadership experience across three states. Most recently, he was interim city manager for Johnstown, Ohio, for about six months. Over the last decade before that, he was manager of West Milton; Webster City, Iowa; and Lowell, Indiana.

According to Village Council President Gavin DeVore Leonard, the search process for finding a permanent Village manager will likely take three to four months. The next steps will be broached at Council’s next regular meeting, Monday, Oct. 5, when the group will review proposals from five manager recruitment firms.

In the meantime, Sheridan said he’s keen to get to work on some of the Village’s most pressing challenges — namely getting a 2027 budget together and helping the staff “plug the day-to-day holes” resulting from the Village’s administrative vacancies.

As he pointed out, the Village is currently without a manager, assistant manager, public works director and, beginning Oct. 9, a finance director.

“That’s a greater void of leadership that I think I’ve ever seen at one time,” Sheridan said. “And you’re not going to fix it overnight.”

He added: “Yes, this is a challenging time for a variety of reasons, but it’s not the end of the world. The water’s still going to flush, and when the power goes out, it’ll be fixed just as fast as ever.”

Sheridan commended former Manager Burns for his hiring of an impressive and reliable staff across all Village departments — “He left the Village in good shape,” he said.

Sheridan noted that Yellow Springs has been unique to have combined the public works director and manager positions under Burns’ leadership over the last two years. Before, the jobs were held by two separate individuals.

“It’s possible it can work,” Sheridan said of a combination manager-director. “But I wouldn’t recommend it. Not to downplay any other position, but those are two of the most important decision-makers in a city or town. You see the problem that comes when you lose one person, you lose two jobs.”

Also drawing from his past experiences, Sheridan offered another piece of advice for Yellow Springs: “You’re better off being a big village than a small city,” he said.

In other words, Sheridan suggested that Village leaders ought to consider carefully growing the local population beyond 5,000, which is the state threshold for a village becoming a city — a change that, in his view, would render Yellow Springs “a small fish in a large pond,” when it competes with larger, therefore more competitive, cities for state funding and grants.

“So, I’d say stay a village for as long as you can, to the extent you can control it,” he said.

Per the latest Bowen Housing Needs Assessment, Yellow Springs has an estimated population of 3,658 as of 2025 — an amount anticipated to rise, once ongoing housing developments in town are completed.

Somewhat contrary to Sheridan’s view, the same study suggests that cities gain access to federal and state grant eligibility for which villages don’t qualify, thus allowing for more expansive services.

But, whether Council wishes to grow, preserve or shrink Yellow Springs, Sheridan said he works at the group’s behest and would work to provide solutions to the projects he’s directed to tackle.

“Yellow Springs is interesting — you have a downtown centered around tourism. Some folks say they don’t necessarily want it to grow, that they like to keep things the way they are. And then there’s a push for affordable housing. I think that’s great. That’s definitely something I can get behind and work hard to try to accomplish,” Sheridan said.

He added: “But what does that mean? Affordability means something different for every community. And there are a lot of projects that everyone likes in theory, unless you propose to do it right next to them. That’s just human nature.”

As previously reported in the News, creating more affordable housing opportunities in Yellow Springs was one of Village Council’s top two-year goals the group identified earlier this year.

Farther down that list is economic development — specifically clarifying the Village’s role in fostering economic development alongside other governmental and local groups. Sheridan said he also has experience in that realm.

“Typically, economic development means job creation — whether it’s industrial, manufacturing, retail or any other sector, economic development is giving a community enough places for its population to work without driving an hour in any direction,” he said. “But like anything else, it’s in the eyes of the beholder. Economic development is however a community chooses to define it.”

Sheridan offered an alternative definition — something a little closer to his heart.

“Really, I’ve always thought economic development is doing everything you can so that you can see your grandchildren as often as you can,” he said. “Creating the kinds of opportunities in your community so that your children won’t have to go away for their profession, making it so one day, you have to travel across two states to see your family.”

Sheridan gestured to three pictures on his new desk: his grandkids are just a couple counties south on I-75.