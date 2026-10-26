My Name Is Iden | The kindness is the point — a call to action

There is a phrase that has been everywhere in the past few years. I’ve heard it repeated by citizens armed with bullhorns and by opposition politicians from their podiums. I’ve read it in countless comments sections and memes, seen it scratched in black Sharpie on poster board.

“The cruelty is the point.”

There is a fundamental truth in that and the echoes of it have been bouncing around inside my head. I hear those words as I watch ICE agents tackle sobbing mothers. I hear them in the wails of wounded Palestinian children. They are woven between the lines of testimony given by Epstein victims, in the accounts of genocide coming from the Congo — even here, in my own writing, as I realize that this list could continue for page upon page.

The list of ongoing, catastrophic, human cruelty is seemingly endless, and understanding these simple words, this succinct and sharable phrase, “the cruelty is the point,” seems more and more critical to me with each passing day. There is a deeper, more expansive truth about the nature of evil that lies coiled tightly in those words that I fear is being lost, and an important question hidden behind them that is not being asked.

The heartbreak of all that is going on in the world has been overwhelming and I cannot be alone in that feeling. I know that mine is not the only body crying itself to sleep. Mine is not the only soul screaming for an end to this, and mine is not the only mind wondering how we could ever push back against this evil.

I have to think that we can. Just to stay sane, I do. I have to believe that we can push back against these horrors, this cruelty that seems to exist just for the sake of being cruel, and I’ve spent many hours meditating on the problem of how.

I watch these atrocities, I hear these lies, I read about these attacks on our rights, everyday online. I believe it is these same platforms that bring me this news, that are creating an open field for cruelty to grow by simultaneously providing us with the illusion of activism.

Social media gives us a way to share information and ideas, for good and bad, but that information, those ideas, are sliced by the algorithms. They are truncated into catchy slogans — “Black Lives Matter,” “Me Too,” “Love is Love” — that are then shared and repeated until their deeper meaning is lost, and the act of repeating them begins to feel like a solution to the problems that they were meant to call attention to.

The cruelty is the point. It isn’t a solution. It is an observation, a mere statement of a problem. It is a meme, a slogan, something that everyone can share, but few will actually understand.

The truth buried within the meme is that evil exists for its own sake, in the way that a living being exists. Cruelty feeds and grows and will continue to grow until all the space available to it has been occupied. It will continue to consume until all of us have been eaten.

That is a horrifying truth to understand, but in understanding the nature of evil, in understanding the actual problem we face, we will find the solution — for if this is the nature of evil, mustn’t it also be the nature of good? Can love and kindness multiply if we cultivate them the way that we have allowed evil to be cultivated? I believe that the answer is obviously “yes,” but that the work of cultivating good requires more than simply decrying the evil we see.

The good news is that, while this work may not be easy work, it is not complicated work. Growing kindness doesn’t take money, it doesn’t require political power, or depend on some celebrity hero. The hard part is that what it does take is something that we as a collective species, and America as a collective culture in particular, seem reluctant to supply.

There is no space between cruelty and kindness, no DMZ, no territory labeled neutral. If we as a people, if you as an individual, are not actively working toward building a world that is gentle and kind, then you are leaving space — you are ceding territory to the hard and cruel, and they will devour it.

Fighting evil takes personal accountability and active participation. Those are two things I don’t see very much of when I turn away from the screen and look at the reality around me. What I do see are a lot of people waiting. Waiting on a system that has proven itself a fertile field for evil, waiting on leaders who have proven themselves to be willing cultivators of cruelty — waiting on heroes that don’t exist and are not coming. Waiting for the doers of wrong to stand up to themselves. What I see is a lot of people doing nothing. Worst of all, I see a lot of people holding onto the illusion that they aren’t included in that group of people doing nothing.

Sharing memes is not activism. Restating problems is not working toward a solution, although it does seem to pass for it, and sitting heartbroken as you watch the world burn will not change the reality we face. Each one of us has the ability and the duty to act, in the real world, to help push back this tide of cruelty. I see reels with 500,000 views, memes with 500,000 likes, and protests with two dozen people. I hear souls crying out, but I do not see minds understanding or bodies taking action, and that needs to change.

We cannot outsource our moral obligations any longer. It is time for us all to stop repeating and to start comprehending. It is time to stop scrolling and start acting. We have all the means we need. We know all we need to know: the cruelty is the point. It is time for us to ask ourselves the question that has been waiting for us behind those words: “So what am I going to do about it?”

Start today. Look at your skills. Look at your resources. Ask yourself what you can do and be honest about what you have been doing. You don’t need permission and you don’t need me, or anyone else, to tell you how to take action. You just need to decide to take action, because every one of us that does nothing is leaving space for cruelty to grow, and that’s the whole point.

*The author is an artist and writer. She lives in Yellow Springs with her wife and three children. You can follow her work atmynameisiden.com.