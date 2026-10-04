Miami Township Board of Trustees broach full-time admin position

At its regular meeting Monday, Sept. 21, the Miami Township Board of Trustees gave a first reading to a resolution that would expand Zoning Administrator Bryan Lucas’ current half-time position into a full-time township administrator/zoning position.

Trustee Chair Marilan Moir introduced the resolution, saying trustees had previously discussed the proposal at a work session. Though the board initially seemed poised to adjourn following the first reading, Trustee Chris Mucher, who had missed the work session due to a scheduling conflict, asked to discuss the proposal before its second reading.

Mucher questioned whether there would be enough continuing administrative work to justify a 40-hour/week position. He praised Lucas’ work reorganizing the zoning office, developing policies and procedures and helping rewrite the Township’s zoning text, but said much of that work is now nearing completion.

“So his responsibilities in that department would kind of be back to a zoning permit now and then, a zoning meeting here and there,” Mucher said.

“And then as a board, we said, ‘OK, you’ve done that, so now take on some administrative tasks,’” Moir responded. “One of them being ‘start to open the Pine Forest [section of Glen Forest Cemetery] and do some other things.’”

Mucher acknowledged that Cemetery Superintendent Dan Gochenour could use administrative help handling calls, emails, burial scheduling and other duties, but said he believed those needs could potentially be filled by another part-time employee.

“I would like to see that time be moved over to somebody else,” he said. “I just don’t think that somebody else needs to be a 70-plus-thousand-dollar, full-time employee.”

Moir later noted that about $29,000 is already budgeted for Lucas’ part-time position, and said the additional cost of expanding it to full time, including retirement and benefits, would be about $42,000. The rationale for expanding the position, she said, extends beyond supervising Township employees, pointing to building maintenance, unfinished policies and personnel procedures, zoning and planning work and other administrative tasks that currently fall largely to trustees.

“I think we’re supposed to be governors, not necessarily administrators,” she said.

She added that she’s personally taken on many of those duties, but questioned whether future elected officials could reasonably be expected to devote the same amount of time to Township administration.

“This is not a complaint,” she said. “I love it, but I don’t see that somebody out there, who’s planning on running, plans on working 30 or 40 hours a week.”

She also said much of the Township’s institutional knowledge has historically been carried by a small group of longtime employees and elected officials, several of whom have served for decades, and some of whom have retired or not sought reelection in recent years. Creating a staff administrator position, she said, could allow the Township to document procedures and establish systems that would remain in place as personnel changes.

Trustee Lori Askeland also pointed to administrative needs that have grown in recent years, noting that the Township has hired outside consultants for some work and saying Moir has frequently taken on the lion’s share of administrative responsibilities to address problems as they arose.

Moir acknowledged Mucher’s concern that the Township may eventually need less administrative labor once current projects and organizational work are completed, and said the need for a full-time position could be reassessed as policies and procedures are put in place.

“I think you’re right, Chris,” she said. “I think that some of [the work] is just going to be clean-up, and then maybe we’ll need less later.”

No vote was taken on the resolution Monday; under a recently adopted board policy, resolutions receive two readings before a vote unless trustees determine that emergency action is needed. The resolution is expected to receive its second reading at the trustees’ next regular meeting, Monday, Oct. 5.

Board adopts communication policy

Earlier in the meeting, trustees unanimously adopted a new board policy governing communication and information sharing between elected officials themselves and between elected officials and staff, after considering a revised version of the policy for the second time.

Trustee Lori Askeland, who proposed the policy, said trustees retain the right to use the public records process, but that direct communication should come first. The adopted policy asks trustees to request information directly from staff or fellow trustees before filing a formal records request, and, when possible, explain why the information is being sought.

The policy also calls for trustees to communicate promptly when colleagues are attempting to schedule special meetings or share basic Township information, and to notify the board chair as soon as possible if they will miss a scheduled meeting.

Fire chief’s report

Miami Township Fire-Rescue Chief James Cannell reported that staffing has generally remained at three or four personnel per shift, and that the department has largely maintained paramedic coverage despite the recent resignation of aone paramedic. The department has logged 973 calls for service so far this year, averaging about 3.68 calls per day.

Cannell said both of the department’s medic units are now in service, allowing a second unit to respond when staffing permits. Trustees also unanimously approved acting lieutenant pay for full-time firefighter/paramedic Cassady Brewer, effective with the current pay period. Cannell said the department is also seeking quotes to improve ventilation in the station’s rear bathrooms and is still awaiting word on pending FEMA grant applications.