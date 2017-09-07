September 7, 2017 Bulldog sports round-up

Varsity volleyball

The Yellow Springs High School varsity volleyball team lost their season opener against Greeneview High School on Aug. 19 (13–25, 25–19, 15–25, 23–25). Sophomore Tyler Linkhart led the Bulldogs with 19 points, 12 aces, 10 kills, nine assists, 12 digs and four blocks. Junior Alex Ronnebaum followed with eight points, three aces, 10 kills, and nine blocks while her sister, freshman Emma Ronnebaum, had six points, three aces, three kills, five blocks, nine digs and nine assists.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, the varsity volleyball team traveled to Bethel High School to take on the Bees in a non-conference match. The Bees proved no match for the Bulldogs as Yellow Springs only had to play three games to win the match (25–14, 25–23, 25–22). Alex Ronnebaum helped lead the team with 21 points, six aces, nine kills, eight digs and three blocks. Senior Kelsie Lemons served up 10 points, one ace, one kill and eight digs. Linkhart followed with four points, four aces, 12 kills, 11 assists and 15 digs, along with senior Elle Peifer with four points, two kills, two assists and five digs and Emma Ronnebaum with four points, one ace, seven kills, 12 assists, four blocks and nine digs.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the varsity volleyball team hosted the Middletown Madison Mohawks. The Bulldogs maintained control of the match winning in just three games (25–17, 25–20, 25–19). Alex Ronnebaum once again led the Bulldogs with 12 points, four aces, 11 kills, two blocks and six digs. Emma Ronnebaum chipped in with 11 points, three aces, nine kills, 13 assists, three blocks and 10 digs while Linkhart had four points, one ace, 15 kills, nine assists, one block and 16 digs. Lemons also helped with the score by serving up nine points, four aces, one kill, and six digs.

For their first Metro Buckeye Conference match, the Bulldogs traveled to Troy to take on conference rival Troy Christian Eagles on Aug. 29. The Bulldogs prepared hard and proved to be more than ready for the Eagles, winning the match in three games (25–14, 25–19, 25–22). Taking control from the first serve, the Bulldogs came out strong when Linkhart served up three aces in the first six points of the first game. Linkhart then went on to serve seven straight points (4 aces) in the second game to end the match with 14 points, nine aces, eight kills, 12 assists, and eight digs. Alex Ronnebaum had the Eagles’ defense back on their heels by putting down 11 kills, eight points and six blocks. Emma Ronnebaum showed no mercy for the Eagles with her 10 points, four aces, one kill, eight assists and six blocks. The Bulldogs were also helped out by senior Payden Kegley, who served up four points, two aces, one kill, and 20 digs. Lemons had six points, one ace, two kills, two blocks and 12 digs; Peifer had five points, one ace, one block and five digs; and, Dede Cheatom scored two kills, two blocks and two digs.

For its second conference game this season, the Bulldog varsity volleyball team hosted Legacy Christian on Aug. 31. Though the Knights were scrappy, they proved no match for the Bulldogs’ big servers. Pulling out her top spin serve that she’s been perfecting in practice, Linkhart ripped off 16 points, seven aces, 12 kills, 14 assists, three blocks and five digs. Kegley found her serving groove with 12 points, five aces, one kill, and 11 digs. Lemons added eight points, four aces, two kills and three digs. Alex Ronnebaum once again came out hitting, ending the night with 11 kills, six points, one ace, one assist, three blocks and three digs.

“I feel like this team is starting to really solidify,” Coach Kris Linkhart said. “They are figuring out how to play together as a team and are starting to run plays that you don’t normally see at this level. They are exciting to watch!”

Cross country

The Bulldog Cross Country team opened this year’s competition season on Aug. 31 with the traditional two-mile fun run. The run is conducted on the Yellow Springs High School campus and is open to any and all local runners. The cross-country coaches were happy with everyone’s performances and feel confident that the team is ready for the season ahead of them.

Over 40 runners completed the run and Zach Lugo, a junior and a member of the high school boys’ team, won the race with a time of 11:31.51. Mark Bricker, another junior, placed second with a time of 11:32.39, followed by junior Elijah Capasso with a time of 12:11.27. The fastest high school girl was Jude Meekin with a time of 13:40.61. Tyson Housh (12:33.77) was the fastest McKinney boy and Maggie Knopp won the McKinney girls category with 14:16.30. Jia Sundell-Turner placed first in the community category with 13:56.74, followed by Kirk Meekin (15:28.58) and Tahlia Potter (15:37.11).

Varsity soccer

The Bulldogs started the season on Aug. 26 with a disappointing loss to Cincinnati Roger Bacon, with a final score of 5–1. The lone goal for the Bulldogs was scored by senior Fisher Lewis with a well-placed header. The second game of the season also ended poorly for the Bulldogs against conference rival, the Rams of Miami Valley, with a final score of 3–2 in favor of the Rams. Both goals for the Bulldogs came by way of junior Teymour Fultz, one of which was assisted by Lewis. The next game for the Bulldogs was at home on Sept. 5 against Cincinnati Country Day. Both teams scored in the first half with the Bulldogs’ goal coming on a penalty kick from Fultz. Junior Dylan Rainey made several fantastic saves including a sliding tackle outside the box. The final score was a tie, 1–1.

JV volleyball

The Junior Varsity Bulldogs volleyball team opened the season against the Greeneview Rams at home on Saturday, Aug. 19. The Bulldogs defeated the Rams in two close sets: 25–20 and 25–19. Kayla Brown played excellent defense with six digs in the win, and Raven James’ spikes could not be returned, earning her four kills.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, the Bulldogs traveled to Bethel. The JV team returned home with another win 25–22 and 25–20. Freshman Indigo Jackson led the team in serving with nine aces and got up four digs to the effort, and sophomore Olivia Snoddy was close behind with five aces and four digs.

The Lady Bulldogs hosted Middletown Madison on Saturday, Aug. 26. Despite a valiant effort the JV came in short losing in two sets 23–25 and 19–25. Annlyn Foster and Amani Wagner had nine kills between the two of them.

The Bulldogs gained two more victories against Troy Christian and Middletown Christian on Aug. 29 and Sept. 5.