Class acts

The community celebrated the Yellow Springs High School Class of 2025 on Thursday, May 22.

This year’s class of 66 graduates paraded through town before taking their final steps across the stage in the school’s gym to claim their diplomas.

Compared to the early summer heat and humidity of past ceremonies, this year’s cool spring air made for a more comfortable commencement for those graduates and their families.

The Class of 2025 will be the final class to graduate in the gym, as the school is current undergoing renovations and construction, which will include a new larger gym.