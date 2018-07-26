Jul
Yellow Springs Public Notices

PUBLIC MEETINGS

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PUBLIC MEETINGS

Village Council
Monday, July 30
5 p.m.: Special Work
Session: Infrastructure

Arts and Culture Commission
Wednesday, August 1, 5:30 p.m.,
at the Foundry Theatre on
Antioch College campus

Human Relations Commission
Thursday, August 2, 7 p.m.

Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.

by YS News Staff
