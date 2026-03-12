Wagner Subaru
Mar
13
2026
Feature Photos

Photo by Reilly Dixon

One sunny day

Tuesday’s 50 degrees felt like spring came early. Villagers ditched their parkas to bask in the warm sunlight, which did a fine job of melting some — but far from all — the snow still littering town. Still, spirits were high.

Relishing the afternoon’s warmth and shooting the breeze were villagers Vick Mickunas and Margaret Silliman. They were hanging around a new downtown bench — one that the Village moved from the former Short Street pedestrian zone, which reopened to traffic on Monday.

