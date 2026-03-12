One sunny day
- Published: March 12, 2026
Tuesday’s 50 degrees felt like spring came early. Villagers ditched their parkas to bask in the warm sunlight, which did a fine job of melting some — but far from all — the snow still littering town. Still, spirits were high.
Relishing the afternoon’s warmth and shooting the breeze were villagers Vick Mickunas and Margaret Silliman. They were hanging around a new downtown bench — one that the Village moved from the former Short Street pedestrian zone, which reopened to traffic on Monday.
