PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING

PUBLIC HEARING

VILLAGE COUNCIL YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that a Second Reading and Public Hearing will be

held on the following:

• Rezoning Application – Antioch College is applying for a map

amendment to rezone their property located at 117 East North Col-

lege Street – Parcel ID #F19000100090029400 from E-I, Educational

Institutions to R-C, High Density Residential for the construction of

a Pocket Neighborhood Development.

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS VILLAGE COUNCIL:

DATE: Monday, September 17, 2018 TIME: 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Council Chambers, 2nd floor, Br yan Center,

100 Dayton St, Yellow Springs, OH 45387

This notice provides you and ever y other interested party the opportunity

to appear or have input at the hearing. You may come in person or have

someone appear on your behalf. You may express your views in writing by

providing a copy to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the

hearing. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined

at the office of the Village Manager on the 2nd floor of the Br yan Community

Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387. Questions regarding

the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning

Administrator Denise Swinger, phone 767-1702 or by email to dswinger@vil.

yellowsprings.oh.us.

Brian Housh, Council President