Yellow Springs Public Notices

PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING

PUBLIC HEARING 
VILLAGE COUNCIL YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO
 
Notice is hereby given that a Second Reading and Public Hearing will be
held on the following:
  • Rezoning Application – Antioch College is applying for a map
     amendment to rezone their property located at 117 East North Col-
     lege Street – Parcel ID #F19000100090029400 from E-I, Educational
     Institutions to R-C, High Density Residential for the construction of
     a Pocket Neighborhood Development.
 
A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE
     VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS VILLAGE COUNCIL:
  DATE: Monday, September 17, 2018              TIME: 7 p.m.
  LOCATION: Council Chambers, 2nd floor, Br yan Center,
            100 Dayton St, Yellow Springs, OH 45387
This notice provides you and ever y other interested party the opportunity
to appear or have input at the hearing. You may come in person or have
someone appear on your behalf. You may express your views in writing by
providing a copy to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the
hearing. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined
at the office of the Village Manager on the 2nd floor of the Br yan Community
Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387. Questions regarding
the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning
Administrator Denise Swinger, phone 767-1702 or by email to dswinger@vil.
yellowsprings.oh.us.
  Brian Housh, Council President

