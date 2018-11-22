Holiday Art Jumble returns

By Gary McBride

It’s official — the Art Jumble is here, so let the holiday season begin!

The Yellow Springs Arts Council is once again hosting their annual event which features handmade fine art, crafts, seasonal items and plenty of surprises.

“It’s set up as a magical holiday shoppe,” says Nancy Mellon.

“Art on the walls, items displayed on different layers, with stardust sprinkled everywhere,” she adds with a wink.

It’s a great place for gift shopping, finding seasonal décor or even something just for yourself.

The council has been gathering work from area creators for weeks and new items will continue to be added during the five-week event.

In addition to new creations from artists, the Jumble helps “rehome” donated art that people no longer have room for.

“We often get work donated from estates,” says Mellon. “What do you do with beloved things where there is no one to treasure them anymore?”

One example is the textile sculpture donated by Bob Baldwin when several of them were left behind by a business tenant. The large rope pieces are probably of South American origin, Mellon says, and a “sister” piece was sold at last year’s event.

The Council welcomes donations during the Jumble and throughout the year.

The event opens this Saturday from 1–4 p.m., and will be open Wednesdays through Sundays 1–4 as well. There will be extended hours 11 a.m to 5 p.m. on Nov. 23–25, Dec. 8, 9, 15, 16 and 21–23. The gallery will be closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The last day for the event is Dec. 30.

Arts Council members can attend the “First Dibs Members Sale and Party” from 6–9 p.m. on Nov. 16 to enjoy early access to the variety of items for sale.

The party will feature live music by Mary Beth Burkholder and Carol Van Ausdal, plus tea and cookies and a treasure hunt. New members are welcome and can join at the event.

Until Dec. 22, a special silent auction is being held for two princess dresses handcrafted by master seamstress Bette Kelley. The dresses are sized to fit a 4–6 year old.

Proceeds support the Arts Council’s Community Gallery programs throughout the year.

“The Jumble is part of a circle of art,” says Mellon. “Purchasing art from the Jumble is fun and cheap so anyone can afford art in their lives. The art gets a second chance to be loved, and of course it helps support the arts council.”

For more information on the event or the arts council, call 767-1366 or visit ysartscouncil.org.