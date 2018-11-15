Village Council Regular Meeting

Monday, November 19, 2018 at 7 p.m.



Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Comments from the Public are welcomed at two different times during the course of the meeting: (1) Comments on items not on the Agenda will be heard under Citizens Concerns, and (2) Comments on all items listed on the Agenda will be heard during Council’s consideration of said item. A Sign-In sheet will be made available on the small table at the rear of the Council Chambers. Please write your name and the topic you wish to discuss.

CONSENT AGENDA (7:10 p.m.)

• Minutes of October 31, 2018 Special Council Meeting: Budget Work Session

• Minutes of November 5, 2018 Regular Meeting

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:25 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-47 Mandating that the Use of Any Form of Surveillance Technology by Village of Yellow Springs Entities be Approved by Village Council

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2018-48 Repealing and Replacing Sections 1042.01(i)(1)(2)(3)&(4) of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Thereby Eliminating the Kilowatt-Hour Tax Adjustment Portion of the Compensation for Customers Supplying Energy to the Village from On-Site Solar or Wind Generators

• First Reading of Ordinance 2018-49 Adding a New Chapter 290 of the Codified Ordinances Thereby Establishing a Justice Commission of Council

• Reading of Resolution 2018-41 Approving the Yellow Springs Arts Council Request for Placement of Permanent Sculpture on Village Property and Establishing Conditions

SPECIAL REPORTS (7:55 p.m.)

• Review of General Fund with Suggested Changes for Council Final Approval (Harris: 30 min.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:25 p.m.)

• Update on Yellow Springs Community Improvement Corporation (Kreeger: 10 min.)

• Draft Village Manager Search Timeline (Housh: 10 min.)

• Open Council Seat Presentations from Candidates (20 min.). The following candidates will present in random order: Gerald Simms; Leo Brandon; Dan Reyes; Andrea Carr; Kineta Sanford; Dino Pallotta.

NEW BUSINESS (9:05 p.m.)

• Draft Ordinance Establishing an Affordable Housing Budget Line (Housh: 15 min.)

• Discussion of Resolution Establishing a Welcoming Community (MacQueen: 15 min.)

EXECUTIVE SESSION (9:50 p.m.)

For the Purpose of Discussion of the Qualifications of the Council Open Seat Candidates.

VOTE ON OPEN SEAT CANDIDATE (10:10 p.m.)

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 3, 2018 in Council Chambers, John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street.

This is not a complete agenda and is subject to change.

Materials relevant to this agenda are available in the John Bryan Community Center lobby and at the Yellow Springs library. Documents for consideration by Council must arrive by 10 a.m. on the Friday prior to Monday’s meeting. Documents may be left with the police department, utility office or the Clerk of Council’s office.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.