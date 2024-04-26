Feeder Frenzy

The springtime backyard drama has been taking flight over the last few weeks as blossoms give way to leaves and the goldfinches drab gives way to vivid yellow — made all the more intense by the slanted morning light. Visiting birds include cardinals, house finches, field sparrows, nuthatches, tufted titmice, wrens and the occasional jay and woodpecker. Associated scufflers include the wily squirrels, deer and even the rare groundhog.

