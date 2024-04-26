Yellow Springs Senior Center Parkinsons Puzzle Hunt Sign up and Information
Apr
26
2024
Village Life
he springtime backyard drama has been taking flight over the last few weeks

Goldfinches in all their new-feathered glory feed and chase each other over thistle seeds. (Photo by Matt Minde)

Feeder Frenzy

The springtime backyard drama has been taking flight over the last few weeks as blossoms give way to leaves and the goldfinches drab gives way to vivid yellow — made all the more intense by the slanted morning light. Visiting birds include cardinals, house finches, field sparrows, nuthatches, tufted titmice, wrens and the occasional jay and woodpecker. Associated scufflers include the wily squirrels, deer and even the rare groundhog.

042624_Birds02
042624_Birds01
042624_Birds03
042624_Birds06
042624_Birds04
042624_Birds05
042624_Birds07

