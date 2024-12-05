Slice of life

Chew on this: Bentino’s Pizza celebrated its expansion on Wednesday, Nov. 13, as owners Carl and Kim Lea cut the ribbon to the parlor’s new dining room at the corner of 107 Xenia Ave.

The new growth marks the latest chapter in the pizza franchise’s nearly two-decade-long presence in Yellow Springs — the Leas first cut into the village crust in 2006.

The refurbished corner will be for dine-in, while the original space will be for pick-up only — and, one day, perhaps pinball machines and arcade games, Carl Lea said.