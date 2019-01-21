Click here to submit your information for the Yellow Springs Community Directory
Jan
22
2019
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday
High 35° / Low 33°
Rain
Wednesday
High 44° / Low 22°
Wunderground.com
Feature Photos
The Super Blood Wolf Moon, captured at around 11:50 p.m., Jan. 20. This full lunar eclipse — the last one until May, 2021 — lived up to its lengthy monicker in several ways.(Photo by Matt Minde)

The Super Blood Wolf Moon, captured at around 11:50 p.m., Jan. 20. This full lunar eclipse — the last one until May, 2021 — lived up to its lengthy monicker in several ways.(Photo by Matt Minde)

Super Blood Wolf Moon over the village

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Super Blood Wolf Moon, captured at around 11:50 p.m., Jan. 20. This full lunar eclipse — the last one until May, 2021 — lived up to its lengthy monicker in several ways. It was the first full moon of the year, which is referred to as a “wolf” moon. The moon was also at its closest to the earth, appearing about 10 percent larger than usual, as such putting the “super” into “super moon.”

As for the “blood” part: in a total lunar eclipse, the only light that reaches the moon is refracted by the earth’s atmosphere, which scatters blue light but allows the reds and yellows to pass, bathing the eclipsed moon in the hues of literally all the world’s sunsets.

The Super Blood Wolf Moon just past the halfway point in last night's eclipse. (Photo by Matt Minde)

The Super Blood Wolf Moon just past the halfway point in last night’s eclipse. (Photo by Matt Minde)

The Super Blood Wolf Moon, almost at totality. (Photo by Matt Minde)

The Super Blood Wolf Moon, almost at totality. (Photo by Matt Minde)

No related posts.

Topics: ,

No comments yet for this article.

%d bloggers like this: