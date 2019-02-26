Yellow Springs Board of Education Special Meeting
- Published: February 26, 2019
The School Board will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at 8 a.m. in the Graham Conference Room.Executive SessionTopic: The appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of an employee or official.Special MeetingTopics: Consideration of the employment of the Board’s Treasurer and action to re-employ or not re-employ the Treasurer
