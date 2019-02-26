Thermography
Feb
26
2019
Clear
Tuesday
High 36° / Low 25°
Mostly Cloudy
Wednesday
High 47° / Low 23°
Wunderground.com
Yellow Springs School Board

Yellow Springs Board of Education Special Meeting

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
The School Board will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at 8 a.m. in the Graham Conference Room. 
 
Executive Session 
Topic: The appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of an employee or official. 
 
Special Meeting
Topics: Consideration of the employment of the Board’s Treasurer and action to re-employ or not re-employ the Treasurer

Related posts:

  1. Board Of Education Work Session
  2. Board Of Education Work Session
  3. Board Of Education
  4. Yellow Springs Board of Education Special Meeting

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

%d bloggers like this: