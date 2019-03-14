Village Council Regular Meeting

Monday, March 18, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Comments from the Public are welcomed at two different times during the course of the meeting: (1) Comments on items not on the Agenda will be heard under Citizens Concerns, and (2) Comments on all items listed on the Agenda will be heard during Council’s consideration of said item. A Sign-In sheet will be made available on the small table at the rear of the Council Chambers. Please write your name and the topic you wish to discuss.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

COMMENDATION (7 p.m.)

Officer Paul Raffoul

ANNOUNCEMENTS (7:05 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA (7:10 p.m.)

• Minutes of March 4, 2019 Regular Meeting

• Resolution 2019-11 Authorizing the Village Manager to Renew Health Insurance for Village Employees 2019-2020 Plan Year

• Resolution 2019-12 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into a Twelve-Month Contract with Dental Care Plus for Dental Insurance for Village Employees

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:25 p.m.)

• First Reading of Ordinance 2019-06 Rezoning Millworks Property from I-1 Industrial Use to Planned Unit Development

• Reading of Resolution 2019-10 Approving Rules and Procedures for Council for 2019

SPECIAL REPORTS (7:55 p.m.)

• HRC Annual Report (Sanford: 10 min.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:05 p.m.)

• Village Manager Search Update (MacQueen: 15 min.)

• Follow Up re: YSPD Assessment (Kreeger: 15 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (8:35 p.m.)

• Creation of Energy Savings Improvement District (20 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS (9:10 p.m.)*

• April 1:

+ Announcement of Village Manager Candidate Finalists

+ First Reading of Ordinance 2019-06 Repealing Section 1226.01 “Definitions” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1226.01 “Definitions”

+ First Reading of Ordinance 2019-07 Repealing Section 1226.03 “Contents of Preliminary Plats” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village Of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1226.03 “Contents of Preliminary Plats”

+ First Reading of Ordinance 2019-08 Repealing Section 1226.04 “Submission of and Action on Final Plats” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1226.04 “Submission of and Action on Final Plats”

+ First Reading of Ordinance 2019-09 Repealing Section 1226.06 “Design Standards” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1226.06 “Design Standards”

+ First Reading of Ordinance 2019-10 Repealing Section 1226.08 “Construction of Public Improvements” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1226.08 “Construction Of Public Improvements”

+ First Reading of Ordinance 2019-11 Repealing Section 1226.09 “Bond for Improvements and Maintenance” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1226.09 “Bond for Improvements and Maintenance”

+ First Reading of Ordinance 2019-12 Repealing Section 1226.11 “Minor Subdivisions” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 1226.11 “Minor Subdivisions”

• April 15:

+ Village Manager Search Update

+ Second Reading of All Ordinances Above

• May 6: Village Manager Announcement and Transition Plan

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Council Chambers, John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street.

This is not a complete agenda and is subject to change.

Materials relevant to this agenda are available in the John Bryan Community Center lobby and at the Yellow Springs library. Documents for consideration by Council must arrive by 10 a.m. on the Friday prior to Monday’s meeting. Documents may be left with the police department, utility office or the Clerk of Council’s office.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.