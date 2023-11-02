Fest in show

Seeing himself on film for the first time, disco great Richie Weeks appeared before a capacity crowd at the Foundry Theater last Friday during the opening night of the inaugural Yellow Springs Film Festival.

Weeks appeared on-screen in a documentary short, “Taking Back the Groove,” which premiered at the film festival, and he was part of a panel discussion with executive producer Raekwon, of Wu-Tang Clan, and director Celia Aniskovich; the conversation was moderated by YS Film Festival founder, Eric Mahoney.

The festival, which ran Oct. 6–8, featured a number of screenings and Q&A discussions, including with filmmakers Steven Bognar, Stephen Michael Simon and Steve Zahn and actor and comedian Fred Armisen.