180th Greene County Fair set to open

The 180th year of the Greene County Fair opens Sunday, July 28. The annual event, which features rides, food, entertainment and agriculture exhibitions, runs all week through Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia. Hours are 8 a.m. to about 10 p.m. daily.

Advance tickets are $30 for the week (re-entry allowed) and $5 per day (no re-entry) and can be purchased in the fair office. Gate admission is $6 for visitors ages 10 and older and free for 9 and younger with a paying adult. Ride costs are extra. Various discounted admissions are available on different days: military, $3, Monday, July 29; food pantry day, $3 with a nonperishable food item, Wednesday, July 31; and seniors, $3, Thursday, Aug. 1.

Grandstand events include: calf scramble, 7:45 p.m. Sunday, July 28; Smash It demo derby, 8 p.m., Monday, July 29; Jimmy Allen and Riley Green country concert ($25/$30 tickets), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30; harness racing, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, and Thursday, Aug. 1; OSTPA truck and tractor pulls, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2; Ohio modified tractor pull, 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3; and ATV/truck drag races, 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 (practice at 2 p.m.).

For more information, go online to http://www.greenecountyfairgrounds.com/the-fair or call 937-372-8621.