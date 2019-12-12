Dec
Obituaries

Larry H. Kimbro

Larry H. Kimbro, 83, of Yellow Springs, Ohio passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14. 2019, at Central Chapel A.M.E Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dwight Smith officiating and Rev. Dr. John E. Freeman as eulogist. Interment will be Monday, Dec. 16, at Dayton National Cemetery.  Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

