December 24, 2020 — Bulldog Sports Round-Up

BASKETBALL

The Yellow Springs High School boys varsity basketball game got one game last week ahead of receiving the result that a player on the team had contracted COVID-19. Following the discovery, the team postponed games against Dayton Christian, Northeastern and Tri-County North. The boys team will restart play on Dec. 30 at Lehman Catholic.

In action on Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Bulldogs fell to the Emmanuel Christian Lions, 66–40. YSHS kept the game close through the first quarter, but Emmanuel Christian’s lead had widened to 14 by halftime. Although the Bulldogs played well in the third quarter, they couldn’t close the gap, and lost by 26. YSHS player performances were not posted at the Metro Buckeye Conference website by press time.

The Bulldogs are now 2–4 (1–1 in the conference).

Girls games postponed

Following the announcement of a positive COVID-19 case on the YSHS boys basketball team last week, two scheduled YSHS girls basketball games were postponed. The Bulldogs (5–1, 1–1 in the conference) were set to play Dayton Christian and Ansonia.

*There are no scheduled athletic events this week.