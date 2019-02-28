Velocity raptor

Rebecca Jaramilla, director of the Raptor Center at Glen Helen Nature Preserve, handled Velocity, a female peregrine falcon, during a raptor photography program at the center on Sunday, Feb. 24. Velocity, who hatched in Columbus in 2006, came to the Raptor Center with damaged feathers from sliding down a building soon after fledging. Although she eventually grew in new feathers, she lacks the hunting skill necessary for release. While the Raptor Center rehabilitates injured falcons, hawks and owls, with hopes of eventual rerelease into the wild, it continues to house those unable to survive on their own. The center maintains a wish list at the Glen Helen website for community donations. And as part of Glen Helen’s Earth Day celebrations Sunday, April 28, the center will host a free bird Baby Shower, from 2–4 p.m., beginning with a brief lawn program and followed by visits with resident raptors.