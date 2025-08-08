Misty-eyed
- Published: August 8, 2025
Villager Misty Moneé and G. Scott Jones and the Freedom Ensemble brought their jazzy stylings to the Little Art Theatre on Sunday, July 13.
The performance was a benefit concert for the “Who’s Hungry?” soup kitchen, which provides free meals for all, every Monday and Wednesday, 3–6 p.m., or until supplies run out.
According to Little Art Theater Manager Caleab Wyant, 92 folks packed the theater on the 13th, and raised nearly $900 for the “Who’s Hungry?” kitchen.
To support “Who’s Hungry?” go to http://www.yscf.org/whos-hungry
Photo by Reilly Dixon
No comments yet for this article.