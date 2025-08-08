Subscribe Anywhere
Aug
08
2025
Feature Photos

Misty Moneé and G. Scott Jones and the Freedom Ensemble (Photo by Reilly Dixon)

Misty-eyed

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Villager Misty Moneé and G. Scott Jones and the Freedom Ensemble brought their jazzy stylings to the Little Art Theatre on Sunday, July 13.
 
The performance was a benefit concert for the “Who’s Hungry?” soup kitchen, which provides free meals for all, every Monday and Wednesday, 3–6 p.m., or until supplies run out.
 
According to Little Art Theater Manager Caleab Wyant, 92 folks packed the theater on the 13th, and raised nearly $900 for the “Who’s Hungry?” kitchen.
 
To support “Who’s Hungry?” go to http://www.yscf.org/whos-hungry
 
Photo by Reilly Dixon

Topics: , , ,

No comments yet for this article.

The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must to post a comment.

Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.

AC Service
Wagner Subaru
Read the 2024-2025 Guide to Yellow Springs online
2021 Yellow Springs News Merchandise
Think TV
INTOWN
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com