Stage presents
- Published: December 21, 2024
The cast and crew of the middle and high school winter play: The Brothers Grimm Spectaculation,” successfully mounted four performances of the madcap show last week.
Pictured on stage at the Clifton Opera House, from left: Booker Lee, Leela Cooksey, Katlyn MacDuff, Maggie Bullock, Lucy Shows-Fife, Paul Clark, Shae Peirson and Levi Clark — all of whom drew belly laughs every night.
