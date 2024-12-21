Stage presents

The cast and crew of the middle and high school winter play: The Brothers Grimm Spectaculation,” successfully mounted four performances of the madcap show last week.

Pictured on stage at the Clifton Opera House, from left: Booker Lee, Leela Cooksey, Katlyn MacDuff, Maggie Bullock, Lucy Shows-Fife, Paul Clark, Shae Peirson and Levi Clark — all of whom drew belly laughs every night.