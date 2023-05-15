On Wednesday and Thursday, April 26 and 27, the Coretta Scott King Center hosted “Getting to the Root,” a two-day workshop centered on strengthening antiracism efforts by looking deeply at racism and the ways it presents and harms in and through public institutions and private interactions.

Nearly 40 participants met in the South Gym at Antioch College from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. on each day of the workshop and discussed the historical and contemporary impacts of racism and how to organize against and dismantle racism. The workshop was led by Diana Dunn, Barbara Major and David Billings, of the People’s Institute for Survival and Beyond, and Shadia Alvarez, director of the Coretta Scott King Center.

The People’s Institute for Survival and Beyond, or PISAB, shares a common history with Yellow Springs’ own Help Us Make a Nation, or H.U.M.A.N. In 1978, H.U.M.A.N. was founded by professors Bill Chappelle and James Dunn and community activist Glynna Garrett, following a human rights conference at Antioch College. PISAB was later founded in 1980 by James and Diana Dunn and civil rights leader the Rev. C.T. Vivian.