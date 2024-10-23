What’s in store? More improv.

Local funny guy Justin Howard’s eight-week-long improvisational acting class in the Yellow Springs Hardware Store culminated on Tuesday, Sept. 24, when his students got on stage for a final, quasi public performance.

Pictured here are locals Valentine Bickett and Michael Brown frenetically attempting to report on the weather as they are battered by gail-force winds and driving rain. Silhouetted to the right is teacher Howard, proudly watching the pair build the scene.

Howard recently launched another series of improv classes, which started Wednesday, Oct. 2, and will run every Wednesday for the next eight week, 6:30–8:30 p.m., at YS Hardware.

To learn more or to sign up, simply visit the store.