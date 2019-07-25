Village Automotive
Jul
27
2019
Yellow Springs
Above, from left, Yellow Springs players Eli Eyrich, Dylan Mapes, Yanne Gilley, Finn Bledsoe and Cedar Palmer clustered around the goal as Bledsoe headed the ball into the goal at the 6th Annual Yellow Springs High School Boys Pre-Season Soccer Tournament. (Photo by Kathleen Galarza)

Headstrong

Photo by kathleen galarza

The 6th Annual Yellow Springs High School Boys Pre-Season Soccer Tournament was held over the weekend, with over 30 teams from across the state participating. Above, from left, Yellow Springs players Eli Eyrich, Dylan Mapes, Yanne Gilley, Finn Bledsoe and Cedar Palmer clustered around the goal as Bledsoe headed the ball into the goal. YSHS won four straight games before falling, in the end, to Bethel.

