Blessed be thy bike

The annual Pagan Blessing of the Bikes was held Saturday, June 8, in an empty lot on East South College Street.

Two-wheeled riders parked their whips — both manual and motorized alike — to receive well wishes and prayers for safety and expediency in future travels.

The pagans called upon the elements of earth, wind, fire and water and the blessings of Hermes — the Greek god of travel — to keep the riders safe.

Shown above, Pan Reich spun a flaming prayer of protection around a moped.