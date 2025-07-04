Blessed be thy bike
- Published: July 4, 2025
The annual Pagan Blessing of the Bikes was held Saturday, June 8, in an empty lot on East South College Street.
Two-wheeled riders parked their whips — both manual and motorized alike — to receive well wishes and prayers for safety and expediency in future travels.
The pagans called upon the elements of earth, wind, fire and water and the blessings of Hermes — the Greek god of travel — to keep the riders safe.
Shown above, Pan Reich spun a flaming prayer of protection around a moped.
No comments yet for this article.