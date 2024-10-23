Field studies

Local painter Leo Hong Mao was seen out standing in his field on Tuesday evening, Oct. 1.

In his typical impressionist style, the plein air artist was working to capture the sunflower field at Whitehall Farm. As a result of last month’s weeks-long drought, as well as the blustery conditions Yellow Springs endured from Hurricane Helene last weekend, the sunflowers look markedly different from years past.

The drought rendered them shorter than usual, and the storm ransacked their otherwise uniform posture. Hong Mao said he found beauty in the chaos.