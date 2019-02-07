Feb
08
2019
Partly Cloudy
Friday
High 24° / Low 11°
Clear
Saturday
High 28° / Low 18°
Wunderground.com
From the Print

Hungry for jazz

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Lunchtime Jazz at the Emporium is a weekly session hosted every Wednesday by Erik Greiffenhagen, on sax, Greg Dearth, on guitar and occasional vocals, and Mark DeLozier, on piano, here swinging last Wednesday. Greiffenhagen and Dearth started the tradition about three years ago when they decided rather than practicing in a basement or studio space, they’d rehearse at the Emporium and provide “the great American art of jazz” for the lunchtime patrons. DeLozier, the Emporium’s resident piano man, has been playing there since 2006, and is a perfect complement to their sound. Other musicians often sit in, with the second hour being an open jam session any musician is welcome to join. It runs from noon to 2 p.m. every Wednesday. (Photo by Gary McBride)

Related posts:

  1. Shot in the bark
  2. Fair weather, fair friends
  3. “Glen Helen Forever”
  4. 2016: Yellow Springs Year in review — the arts

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

%d bloggers like this: