Occurring each year on March 8, International Women’s Day is a global celebration of women, underscoring women’s rights and calling attention to issues affecting women all over the world, including equality and reproductive rights.

This year, the World House Choir, led by Director Cathy Roma, presented a concert titled “Bread and Roses” that featured women of diverse ethnicities from all over the Miami Valley at the Foundry Theater on Antioch College’s campus.