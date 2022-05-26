Subscribe Anywhere
Feature Photos

Shown here is Karen Jeffers-Tracy playing her life-sized board game, “Climate Escape,” with some curious kids. The rules are simple: save the world from impending climate collapse by uniting the forces of governance, media, money and people. Everybody wins or loses together. (Photo by Reilly Dixon)

Earth play

Under a bright and shining sun, the village celebrated a host of Earth Day-oriented events last weekend. From naturalist-guided hikes around Glen Helen and Clifton Gorge, to a plant swap and a “Trails Day Celebration” at the village train station, the plethora of festivities brought droves of local environmentalists and Earth enthusiasts out to enjoy the warm weather.

The programming culminated on Sunday, April 24, at the Miami Township Fire-Rescue station for the second annual Habitat Community Celebration, commemorating the village’s status as a Wildlife Habitat Community. At the event were plant vendors, education displays and children’s activities.

