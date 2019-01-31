Village schools closed Thursday, Jan. 31

YS village schools, the Community Children’s Center and Friends Preschool will all be closed on Thursday, Jan. 31, due to continuing extreme low temperatures.

Tonight will see increasing clouds, with a high near 12ºF and wind chill values as low as -25ºF with winds from the west. Note that the National Weather Service has again issued a wind chill warning.

Thursday night will bring 2 to 4 possible inches snow, mainly after 9 p.m., with low temperatures rising to about 11ºF.

All school activities are canceled. Please contact your schools or individual instructors for details and rescheduling.

Wind chill:

Temperatures can drop precipitously when exacerbated by wind. The chart below shows ambient temperatures, wind speed, and the perceived temperature, or wind chill. Exposed skin is very vulnerable to frostbite; the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite can develop.

Welfare checks:

Village police and Miami Township Fire Rescue will make rounds to check on people with known care issues. If you are concerned about someone’s welfare, please call the police so that they may check on them.

If you have no heat or are suffering from exposure-related issues, call 911. Please note that it is illegal for electric and gas providers to turn off services if the temperature falls below freezing. The Bryan Center is also open 24 hours a day for warmth, if necessary.

Frozen water pipes:

Please note that broken water pipes are a major issue during cold snaps. Protect your pipes from freezing by:

• insulating pipes that are exposed to outside temperatures;

• closing all foundation vents under the house;

• opening cabinets under sinks to let warm air circulate

Never leave a building unheated during freezing temperatures unless all water lines, drains and toilets have been properly drained. If a water line breaks, it is important to shut off the valve within your house or at the meter.