Nov
10
2021
Feature Photos

Pictured, left to right: Bruce Cromer, Charlie Cromer and Sara Masterson, who stars as Belle. (Submitted photo by Mikki Schaffner photography)

‘A Christmas Carol’ returns to the Cincinnati Playhouse

Villagers Bruce and Charlie Cromer will return to play Scrooge and Young Scrooge, respectively, in “A Christmas Carol” at the Cincinnati Playhouse Nov. 24–Dec. 30. The pandemic delayed this 30th anniversary production of the annual production, but it has returned with safety protocols in place for the cast, crew and audience.

For ticket information, visit cincyplay.com/productions/a-christmas-carol.

