‘A Christmas Carol’ returns to the Cincinnati Playhouse
- Published: November 9, 2021
Villagers Bruce and Charlie Cromer will return to play Scrooge and Young Scrooge, respectively, in “A Christmas Carol” at the Cincinnati Playhouse Nov. 24–Dec. 30. The pandemic delayed this 30th anniversary production of the annual production, but it has returned with safety protocols in place for the cast, crew and audience.
For ticket information, visit cincyplay.com/productions/a-christmas-carol.
