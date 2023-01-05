— Public Notice —

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m. • Council Chambers

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

REVIEW OF MINUTES

• Minutes of Dec. 12, 2022 Regular Meeting

COMMUNICATIONS

COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORT

CITIZEN COMMENTS

PUBLIC HEARINGS

• Conditional Use Application – R-B, Moderate Density Residential District – Ellen Bierhorst has submitted a conditional use application for a home occupation permit offering psychotherapy sessions at 507 S. High Street – Chapter 1248 Residential Districts, Ch. 1262.08 Conditional Use – Specific Requirements. Greene County Parcel ID # F19000100090005200.

• Conditional Use Application – Millworks – PUD District – Alexis Kip has submitted a conditional use application for a tattoo shop at 305 N. Walnut Street – Ch. 1254 Planned Unit Development, Ch. 1262 Conditional Use Requirements. Greene County Parcel ID #F19000100110025900.

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

AGENDA PLANNING

ADJOURNMENT

The public hearing will be broadcast “live” via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. To join live to make a statement during the public hearing, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.