Students of the Month — January 2023

YS Schools announced the January recipients of student and faculty awards at the Jan. 12 Board of Education meeting:

• Jamal Dawkins, first grade, Mills Lawn Elementary School Scholar of the Month — Dawkins was nominated by his teacher, Mikasa Simms, who wrote that he was nominated “because he shows cooperation by willingly partnering with others.” Simms cited Dawkins’ compassion, friendship and respect of fellow classmates and the classroom itself as reasons for his nomination.

• Wills Oberg, eighth grade, Mills Park Hotel McKinney Middle School/Yellow Springs HIgh School Scholar of the Month — Oberg was nominated by McKinney math teacher Alicia Horvath, who cited his “self-advocacy and commitment” as reasons for the nomination. She wrote: “[Oberg] advocated at the end of last year to move from grade level math into advanced math. This year, he skipped eighth-grade math and is in Algebra 1. He has continued to excel in the advanced class.” Horvath also cited Oberg’s ability to work well with peers and school pride in the nomination, calling him a “model student.”

• MacKenzie Horton, senior, Trophy Sports Center High School Scholar Athlete of the Month — Horton, who is a member of the cheer team, was nominated by Coach Naomi Hyatt. “[Horton] embodies the mission of the YSHS cheer squad, which focuses on generating positive images of strong, capable youth in our community, and provides valuable life lessons: integrity, work ethic, mutual respect, accountability and a high level of commitment,” Hyatt wrote, praising Horton’s “positive attitude” and for encouraging “a culture of inclusivity and respect.”

• Tamara Morrison, YS High School math teacher, Peifer Orchard Employee of the Month — Morrison was nominated by multiple fellow educators, who wrote that she is “an awesome teacher who gets students to do their best while still enjoying her class.” The nomination called Morrison a “star” and “the heart of the ninth grade team,” stating that she “always goes above and beyond the call of duty.”