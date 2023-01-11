— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, 6:30 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (6:30 p.m.)

• For the Purpose of the Evaluation of a Public Employee

SWEARINGS IN (7 p.m.)

• Public Arts and Culture Commission: Amy Wamsley, Michael Casselli, Ena Nearon

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of January 3, 2023 Regular Session

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:15 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2022-01 Repealing and Replacing Appendix A to Section 1272.04 of the Yellow Springs Zoning Code Establishing Permit Fees

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-02 Repealing and Replacing Section 1048.05 Service Charges of Chapter 1048 Sewers and Sewage of Title Four Public Utilities of Part Ten Streets, Utilities and Public Services of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-03 Repealing and Replacing Section 1046.02 Service Charges; Exemption of Chapter 1046 Water of Title Four Public Utilities of Part Ten Streets, Utilities and Public Services of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-04 Repealing and Replacing Section 1042.01 Electric Service Charges of Chapter 1042 Electricity; Municipal Light and Power of Title Four Public Utilities of Part Ten Streets, Utilities and Public Services Code of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• Reading of Resolution 2023-05 Authorizing the Village Manager to Accept a Grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services for Year One Funding for Body Worn Cameras

• Reading of Resolution 2023-06 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into a Contract with JNT Excavating, LLC for King Street Water Main Extension

• Reading of Resolution 2023-07 Permitting Connectivity to Village Bike Path by Property Owners of Abutting Parcels and Specifying Terms and Conditions

CITIZEN CONCERNS (8 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (8:10 p.m.)

• Tecumseh Land Trust Report (Michele Burns: 10 min.)

• Annual Village of Yellow Springs Report (Staff: 15 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:35 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:45 p.m.)

• Proposal for a Council Committee on Public Safety (DeVore Leonard: 10 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (8:55 p.m.)

• Retreat Agenda and Review Expectations (Housh: 10 min.)

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (9:05 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (9:10 p.m.)

• Jan. 26: Council Retreat 2–6 p.m.

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.